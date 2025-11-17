Left Menu

Uncovering the Cyber Crime Syndicate: Arrests in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand Police have detained four members of a prominent cybercrime network accused of hacking phones and transferring bank funds via social media links. Approximately Rs 3.37 crore in transactions appear suspicious. The suspects carried multiple mobile devices and identity documents, and they utilized APK files to infiltrate victims' phones.

Nainital | Updated: 17-11-2025 10:00 IST
Uncovering the Cyber Crime Syndicate: Arrests in Uttarakhand
In a significant breakthrough, the Uttarakhand Police have arrested four individuals believed to be part of a major interstate cybercrime network. The group is accused of hacking into people's phones and illicitly transferring funds from bank accounts.

Authorities revealed the gang's method involved sending social media links that allowed access to victims' phones. The money was transferred to 'mule accounts' to conceal their identities, as confirmed by police on Sunday. To date, suspicious transactions totaling Rs 3.37 crore have been identified.

During a routine check at Do Gaon's Bhediyapakhad mod, officials intercepted a vehicle, finding 11 phones, 9 SIM cards, and various identity documents. The four suspects, including Shubham Gupta and Piyush Goyal, confessed to using APK files to hack devices and transfer money. A related QR code links to a case in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

