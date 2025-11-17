Uncovering the Cyber Crime Syndicate: Arrests in Uttarakhand

In a significant breakthrough, the Uttarakhand Police have arrested four individuals believed to be part of a major interstate cybercrime network. The group is accused of hacking into people's phones and illicitly transferring funds from bank accounts.

Authorities revealed the gang's method involved sending social media links that allowed access to victims' phones. The money was transferred to 'mule accounts' to conceal their identities, as confirmed by police on Sunday. To date, suspicious transactions totaling Rs 3.37 crore have been identified.

During a routine check at Do Gaon's Bhediyapakhad mod, officials intercepted a vehicle, finding 11 phones, 9 SIM cards, and various identity documents. The four suspects, including Shubham Gupta and Piyush Goyal, confessed to using APK files to hack devices and transfer money. A related QR code links to a case in Delhi.

