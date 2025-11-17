Left Menu

Trump Calls for Transparency: Epstein Files to be Released

President Trump urges House Republicans to release files on Jeffrey Epstein, reversing his earlier stance amidst growing GOP support. This remarkable shift highlights internal GOP divisions and Trump's waning influence. The bill aims to release Epstein-related files while safeguarding victim identities and ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 10:15 IST
Trump Calls for Transparency: Epstein Files to be Released
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has urged House Republicans to vote for the release of files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, marking a surprising reversal from his earlier opposition.

Trump's call for transparency comes as momentum builds within the Republican party to release the information, despite initial resistance. His social media post followed a contentious debate with fierce supporters like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and signifies a rare concession to internal party pressure.

If passed, the proposed bill would mandate the Justice Department to disclose all relevant files and communications linked to Epstein, except for sensitive victim information or data tied to ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Early Shadows: The Impact of Violence on Developing Minds

Early Shadows: The Impact of Violence on Developing Minds

 Global
2
Ashwin Critiques India's Spin Struggles: Calls for Better Preparation

Ashwin Critiques India's Spin Struggles: Calls for Better Preparation

 India
3
SC passes slew of directions on conservation of Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand.

SC passes slew of directions on conservation of Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve in...

 India
4
Nagpur: Emerging Logistics Capital with XSIO's Pioneering Park ONE - NORTH

Nagpur: Emerging Logistics Capital with XSIO's Pioneering Park ONE - NORTH

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025