Trump Calls for Transparency: Epstein Files to be Released
President Trump urges House Republicans to release files on Jeffrey Epstein, reversing his earlier stance amidst growing GOP support. This remarkable shift highlights internal GOP divisions and Trump's waning influence. The bill aims to release Epstein-related files while safeguarding victim identities and ongoing investigations.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump has urged House Republicans to vote for the release of files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, marking a surprising reversal from his earlier opposition.
Trump's call for transparency comes as momentum builds within the Republican party to release the information, despite initial resistance. His social media post followed a contentious debate with fierce supporters like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and signifies a rare concession to internal party pressure.
If passed, the proposed bill would mandate the Justice Department to disclose all relevant files and communications linked to Epstein, except for sensitive victim information or data tied to ongoing investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
