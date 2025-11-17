Trump Calls for Transparency: Epstein Files to be Released

President Donald Trump has urged House Republicans to vote for the release of files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, marking a surprising reversal from his earlier opposition.

Trump's call for transparency comes as momentum builds within the Republican party to release the information, despite initial resistance. His social media post followed a contentious debate with fierce supporters like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and signifies a rare concession to internal party pressure.

If passed, the proposed bill would mandate the Justice Department to disclose all relevant files and communications linked to Epstein, except for sensitive victim information or data tied to ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)