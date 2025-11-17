Intense Work Pressure Sparks Protests Across Kerala in Wake of BLO's Tragic Death

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Kerala encountered major setbacks on Monday as booth-level officers (BLOs) collectively boycotted their duties. The protest erupted after the tragic suicide of Aneesh George, a 44-year-old BLO in Payyannur, Kannur, who allegedly succumbed to work-induced stress linked to the SIR assignment.

Family members of George accused the relentless work pressure as the catalyst behind his death. Unions representing state government employees amplified these concerns during demonstrations at district collectorates, urging authorities to alleviate the burden on BLOs and reconsider the continuity of the SIR operations. Meanwhile, civil organizations like the Kerala NGO Association also demanded an immediate cessation of the SIR to prevent further tragedies.

The case took a political turn as opposition leaders, including V D Satheesan, implicated political factions in exacerbating the stress on George, and called for a detailed investigation. Allegations surfaced of party workers impacting the enumeration process for political gains, prompting demands for safety measures for BLOs. The protests highlighted broader discontent with governmental and electoral procedures, prompting legal escalations from the Congress party.

(With inputs from agencies.)