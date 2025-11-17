Left Menu

Red Fort Blast: Accused Amir Rashid Ali in 10-Day NIA Custody

A Delhi court has remanded Red Fort blast suspect Amir Rashid Ali to 10-day NIA custody. The incident involved an explosives-laden car blast near Red Fort, killing 13 people. The accused is linked to a terror module uncovered with the recovery of explosives from Faridabad in Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 12:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has placed Amir Rashid Ali, the suspect in the Red Fort blast case, into 10-day custody with the National Investigation Agency (NIA). This legal move follows the production of the accused before the Principal District and Sessions judge on Monday.

The court proceedings were conducted without media presence. The blast, which took place near the Red Fort on November 10, resulted in the tragic loss of 13 lives and left several others injured when an explosives-laden car detonated.

Officials have connected Amir Rashid Ali to a broader terror network. This network, considered to be a 'white collar' module, was uncovered through the recovery of explosives in Faridabad, Haryana. Notably, the car involved in the incident, a Hyundai i20, was registered in Ali's name, leading to his arrest by the NIA on Sunday.

