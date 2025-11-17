Germany Lifts Arms Sales Suspension to Israel

The German government has announced that it will lift its suspension on certain arms sales to Israel starting next week. This follows a ceasefire agreement reached last month, as confirmed by a government spokesperson on Monday. Arms export decisions will now be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, taking into account further developments.

Exports that were suspended in August are set to resume on November 24. Germany, which is the second-largest exporter of arms to Israel after the United States, initially halted some arms sales over concerns related to the war in Gaza, amid growing public pressure.

Only weapons and systems that could potentially be used in Gaza were impacted by the suspension, while necessary arms for Israel's self-defense against external threats were not. The German government reiterated its commitment to a lasting peace between Israel and Palestine, supporting a two-state solution, and engaging in the reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)