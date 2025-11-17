Ukraine Moves Toward Procuring Rafale Jets from France

Ukraine has taken a significant step in bolstering its defense capabilities by signing a letter of intent to purchase up to 100 Rafale warplanes from France. This move comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron formalized the agreement on Monday.

The document reflects Ukraine's consideration of augmenting its military strength with advanced French defense equipment, including the state-of-the-art Rafale jet fighters. Details of the transaction remain undisclosed, according to Macron's office.

The agreement highlights Zelenskyy's ninth visit to Paris since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022. The ongoing talks aim to enhance Ukraine's defenses amid continued Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure as the nation braces for another challenging winter.

