Unity in the North: Bridging Complex Issues through Cooperative Federalism

The Northern Zonal Council meeting, chaired by Amit Shah, focused on cooperative federalism's role in resolving regional issues. Delhi's CM Rekha Gupta emphasized cooperation between the Centre and states. Participating states, including Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir, discussed solutions for complex regional challenges within this collaborative platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:53 IST
At the Northern Zonal Council meeting in Faridabad, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta underscored the importance of cooperative federalism for solving regional issues, marking her first participation in the event.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the 32nd council gathering, which focused on collaboration between the Centre and northern states such as Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir.

The council, a testament to Prime Minister Modi's foundation of cooperative federalism, serves as a vital platform for addressing complex challenges through collective state and central efforts.

Delhi's Political Showdown: MCD Bypolls and the Battle Over Garbage

Germany Resumes Arms Sales to Israel Amid Ceasefire in Gaza

AJEYA WARRIOR-25 Commences: Enhancing Indo-UK Military Relations

Thrilling Victory for TSI Racing at Robusta Rally 2025

