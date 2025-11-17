Unity in the North: Bridging Complex Issues through Cooperative Federalism
The Northern Zonal Council meeting, chaired by Amit Shah, focused on cooperative federalism's role in resolving regional issues. Delhi's CM Rekha Gupta emphasized cooperation between the Centre and states. Participating states, including Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir, discussed solutions for complex regional challenges within this collaborative platform.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:53 IST
- Country:
- India
At the Northern Zonal Council meeting in Faridabad, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta underscored the importance of cooperative federalism for solving regional issues, marking her first participation in the event.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the 32nd council gathering, which focused on collaboration between the Centre and northern states such as Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir.
The council, a testament to Prime Minister Modi's foundation of cooperative federalism, serves as a vital platform for addressing complex challenges through collective state and central efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Advocates Long-term Strategy for Pollution Control in Delhi-NCR
Dengue Decline, Malaria Steady: Delhi's Insect-borne Disease Trends
Air India to Resume Delhi-Shanghai Flights After Six-Year Hiatus
Farmers Turn to Recycling: A Breath of Fresh Air for New Delhi
Brother of Al Falah University chairman, being probed for Delhi blast, arrested by MP Police from Hyderabad in fraud case: Officials.