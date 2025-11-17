Unity in the North: Bridging Complex Issues through Cooperative Federalism

At the Northern Zonal Council meeting in Faridabad, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta underscored the importance of cooperative federalism for solving regional issues, marking her first participation in the event.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the 32nd council gathering, which focused on collaboration between the Centre and northern states such as Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir.

The council, a testament to Prime Minister Modi's foundation of cooperative federalism, serves as a vital platform for addressing complex challenges through collective state and central efforts.

