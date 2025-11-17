Asian Seed Congress 2025 Opens in Mumbai with Focus on Quality and Innovation

The Asian Seed Congress 2025 commenced in Mumbai with great enthusiasm, marking a pivotal gathering for global agricultural stakeholders, policymakers, researchers, and seed industry leaders. The event was inaugurated by Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who also unveiled the official logo for this year’s Congress. The theme, “Sowing the Seeds of Prosperity through Quality Seeds,” underscores a renewed commitment to innovation, sustainability and affordability in the seed sector.

Government’s Vision for a Food-Secure and Farmer-Centric Nation

In his inaugural address, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized that the foremost priority of the Government is ensuring food security, nutritional well-being, and maintaining farm profitability. He stressed that boosting productivity per hectare, ensuring access to high-quality seeds, and reducing production costs form the foundation of India’s agricultural progress.

The Minister reiterated the government's commitment to guaranteeing fair prices for farmers’ produce and compensating them during distress. By diversifying cropping patterns, promoting sustainable agriculture, and improving access to reliable inputs, the Government aims to secure long-term economic stability for the farming community.

Strengthening Research for Climate-Resilient and Nutritious Seeds

Highlighting India’s growing vulnerability to climate change, the Minister noted that the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), along with state institutions, is accelerating efforts to develop bio-fortified, nutrition-rich, and climate-resilient crop varieties. These innovations are designed to combat malnutrition, mitigate extreme weather impacts, and ensure consistent yields.

A breakthrough achievement shared during the session was the development of two new rice varieties through advanced genome-editing technology. These varieties are expected to improve productivity by 19–40%, require significantly less water, and contribute to reduced carbon emissions—a major step towards sustainable rice cultivation.

Appeal to Private Sector for Affordable and Accessible Seeds

Shri Chouhan praised the critical contribution of the private sector but expressed concern over the high prices of privately produced seeds. Since a large portion of Indian farmers belong to economically disadvantaged categories, he urged private companies to adopt pricing models that are more farmer-friendly.

He stressed that offering varieties that do not require annual replacement would alleviate financial burdens on farmers. Additionally, he instructed companies to ensure seed quality, raise germination standards, and take strict action against entities involved in the sale of poor-quality or counterfeit seeds.

SATHI Portal: A Digital Gateway for Agricultural Advancement

The Minister urged all seed industry stakeholders to actively use the SATHI Portal, an integrated digital platform developed to support farmers, researchers, and seed producers. The portal provides information on seed research, testing, availability, and regulatory processes, contributing towards a more transparent and efficient seed ecosystem.

Given India’s 15 distinct agro-climatic zones, he emphasised the importance of developing stress-tolerant varieties capable of withstanding drought, heat waves, and pest pressures.

Focus on Coarse Grains, R&D, and Faster Market Access

Addressing seed producers, Shri Chouhan called for enhanced research on coarse grains (millets), given their growing importance in nutrition and climate resilience. He encouraged private firms to raise concerns directly with the government and assured them of collaborative efforts to reduce testing duration and lower testing costs, enabling faster market introduction of improved varieties.

He also issued a stern warning against illegal seed traders, asserting that those compromising seed quality or engaging in malpractice would face strict punitive action.

Leaders from the Global Seed Community Share Insights

Shri N. Prabhakar Rao, Chairman of the National Seed Association of India (NSAI), noted that the Congress serves as a timely forum to address modern challenges in the seed sector. Shri Ajay Rana (FSII) and Mr. Take WahKoh (APSA) are co-chairing the event, reflecting strong collaboration between Indian and international seed industry bodies.

On this occasion, eminent biotechnologist and geneticist Shri Trilochan Mohapatra was honoured for his lifetime contributions to public-sector seed development and agricultural research.

Congress Agenda: Five Days of Learning, Innovation and Collaboration

Scheduled from November 17–21, 2025, the Asian Seed Congress 2025 will feature:

High-level policy dialogues

Technical and scientific sessions

A dedicated workshop on Day 1

Industry exhibitions and country pavilions

Business-to-business (B2B) networking events

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) on November 20

Participants from across Asia and the Pacific are expected to exchange insights, discuss regulatory harmonization, explore innovations, and strengthen partnerships to advance the global seed sector.

A Vital Step Towards a Resilient Agricultural Future

With its comprehensive focus on quality seeds, affordability, advanced research, and global cooperation, the Asian Seed Congress 2025 is set to shape the next phase of agricultural transformation. The Congress reinforces India’s resolve to empower farmers, strengthen food systems, and foster prosperity by building a future where high-quality seeds become the cornerstone of sustainable agricultural growth.