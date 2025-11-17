BJP Accuses TMC of Electoral Roll Manipulation Amid Political Uproar

Suvendu Adhikari, a prominent BJP leader, has levelled serious allegations against the TMC government concerning the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. He claims complicity between certain electoral officials and the Trinamool Congress, accusing this alliance of undermining the Election Commission's attempts to expunge fraudulent voters, including illegal migrants.

Speaking at the BJP state headquarters, Adhikari asserted that the voter list revision has incited panic within the TMC, resulting in abusive remarks and open threats. He cited resistance from the administration against the Election Commission's oversight, highlighting increasing hostility during the enumeration process.

Adhikari stressed that many Booth Level Officers are neglecting to provide enumeration forms for political reasons, appealing to the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer to intervene. He advocated for comprehensive measures to ensure accurate voter documentation, emphasizing that Bengal demands free and fair elections.

