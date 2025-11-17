Tribunal Fines Sonbhadra DM Over Delayed Mining Report

The National Green Tribunal has issued a Rs 10,000 fine to the district magistrate of Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh. The penalty comes after the magistrate failed to comply with orders to report on illegal mining allegations.

Originally mandated by a joint committee, the report was due by June 23. After missing the deadline, the tribunal extended it by four weeks, yet delays persisted.

The magistrate submitted the report on November 13, citing logistical issues. However, the tribunal remains dissatisfied, scheduling further hearings for January 28, 2026.

