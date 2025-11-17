Left Menu

Tribunal Fines Sonbhadra DM Over Delayed Mining Report

The National Green Tribunal fined the Sonbhadra district magistrate Rs 10,000 for failing to submit a report on illegal mining allegations. Despite an extended deadline, the report was delayed, prompting the tribunal to demand accountability. Proceedings are scheduled for January 28, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:31 IST
Tribunal Fines Sonbhadra DM Over Delayed Mining Report
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has issued a Rs 10,000 fine to the district magistrate of Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh. The penalty comes after the magistrate failed to comply with orders to report on illegal mining allegations.

Originally mandated by a joint committee, the report was due by June 23. After missing the deadline, the tribunal extended it by four weeks, yet delays persisted.

The magistrate submitted the report on November 13, citing logistical issues. However, the tribunal remains dissatisfied, scheduling further hearings for January 28, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

