Seeking Justice: The RG Kar Medical College Tragedy

During a mass hearing held by the National Commission for Women (NCW), the parents of a murdered RG Kar Medical College trainee doctor expressed their discontent with the pace of the investigation into their daughter's case. The hearing, called 'Maha Jansunwai', aimed to address crimes against women.

NCW member Archana Majumdar emphasized the need for justice, pointing out flaws in the police's handling of the case. She criticized the inadequate communication from law enforcement and the delay in processing vital information, highlighting the commission's commitment to pursuing justice.

The event underscored the growing problem of crimes against women in West Bengal, including incidents at state-run medical facilities. Majumdar urged authorities to conduct thorough investigations and provide a platform for victims to file formal complaints and seek redress.

(With inputs from agencies.)