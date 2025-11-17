Left Menu

Seeking Justice: The RG Kar Medical College Tragedy

The parents of a slain RG Kar Medical College trainee doctor joined 43 others in a mass hearing by the National Commission for Women. The event highlighted systemic failures in addressing atrocities against women, and the need for expedited justice in unresolved cases, including that of the trainee doctor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

During a mass hearing held by the National Commission for Women (NCW), the parents of a murdered RG Kar Medical College trainee doctor expressed their discontent with the pace of the investigation into their daughter's case. The hearing, called 'Maha Jansunwai', aimed to address crimes against women.

NCW member Archana Majumdar emphasized the need for justice, pointing out flaws in the police's handling of the case. She criticized the inadequate communication from law enforcement and the delay in processing vital information, highlighting the commission's commitment to pursuing justice.

The event underscored the growing problem of crimes against women in West Bengal, including incidents at state-run medical facilities. Majumdar urged authorities to conduct thorough investigations and provide a platform for victims to file formal complaints and seek redress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

