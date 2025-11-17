Vice-President Honours Trailblazers at Inaugural Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025

The Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, presided as Chief Guest at the grand inaugural ceremony of the Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025, held at the iconic Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, Telangana. The prestigious event marked a special occasion, coinciding with the Foundation Day of the Ramoji Group and the birth anniversary of its legendary Founder, Shri Ramoji Rao, whose visionary leadership reshaped India’s media, entertainment, and communication landscape.

Honouring Excellence Across Seven Transformative Fields

The Ramoji Excellence Awards recognised extraordinary contributions by distinguished individuals across seven diverse categories. The first edition of the awards celebrated:

Rural Development: Smt. Amla Ashok Ruia

Youth Icon: Shri Srikant Bolla

Science & Technology: Prof. Madhavi Latha Gali

Service to Mankind: Shri Akash Tandon

Art & Culture: Prof. Sathupati Prasanna Sree

Journalism: Shri Jaideep Hardikar

Woman Achievers: Smt. Pallabi Ghosh

Each awardee was honoured for their outstanding dedication, leadership, and impact in their respective fields, reflecting the spirit of excellence championed by Shri Ramoji Rao.

Tribute to Shri Ramoji Rao: Visionary, Nation-Builder, Institution-Maker

In his keynote address, the Vice-President paid a heartfelt tribute to Shri Ramoji Rao, calling him a pioneer who “transformed ideas into institutions and dreams into enduring realities.” He noted that Shri Rao’s contributions extended far beyond the media sector, shaping national discourse, nurturing creativity, and inspiring entrepreneurship across generations.

From Eenadu to ETV Network, and from numerous media innovations to the creation of Ramoji Film City, the world’s largest integrated film studio complex, Shri Ramoji Rao revolutionised both journalism and entertainment in India. His emphasis on truth, ethics, and professionalism continues to guide media institutions nationwide.

The Vice-President said the Ramoji Excellence Awards are a fitting tribute to this towering legacy, serving as a bridge between remembrance and inspiration.

Media as a Pillar of Democracy and a Partner in Nation-Building

Reflecting on the crucial role of media in contemporary India, Shri Radhakrishnan noted that the Press—often described as the fourth pillar of democracy—must continue to uphold the values of truthful, ethical, and responsible journalism, especially at a time when misinformation and digital manipulation pose significant threats.

He emphasised that as India moves toward the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, the media must highlight:

Innovation and startups

Stories of rural transformation

Women’s empowerment

Youth achievements

Good governance initiatives

A responsible media ecosystem, he stressed, is central to shaping an informed, progressive, and resilient society.

He also underlined the media’s influence in achieving a Drug-Free Bharat, combating misinformation in the age of AI, and fostering civic awareness.

Celebrating Achievers Who Inspire India

Shri Radhakrishnan congratulated the award recipients, calling them “torchbearers of excellence whose contributions illuminate the path for others.” Their achievements, he noted, embody the values of dedication, courage, innovation, and service—values that resonate with Shri Ramoji Rao’s philosophy of purposeful action.

The Vice-President expressed confidence that the awardees would inspire many more to pursue excellence with sincerity and commitment, thereby contributing to society and the nation at large.

A Gathering of Eminent Leaders and Luminaries

The inaugural ceremony witnessed the presence of several distinguished dignitaries, underscoring the significance of the occasion. Attendees included:

Governor of Telangana: Shri Jishnu Dev Varma

Former Vice-President of India: Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu

Chief Minister of Telangana: Shri A. Revanth Reddy

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh: Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu

Union Minister of Coal & Mines: Shri G. Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of Civil Aviation: Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu

Former Chief Justice of India: Shri N. V. Ramana

Chairman & Managing Director, Ramoji Group: Shri Ch. Kiron

Prominent film personalities, bureaucrats, intellectuals, and cultural leaders

Their presence reflected the deep respect held for Shri Ramoji Rao and the significance of these awards in recognising national excellence.

A Celebration of Legacy, Leadership, and Nation-Building

The evening concluded on a note of inspiration, with the Vice-President remarking that the ceremony reaffirmed a timeless truth—“when excellence is pursued sincerely and purposefully, it serves both the nation and humanity.” The Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025 thus mark a historic beginning, honouring trailblazers and carrying forward the legacy of one of India’s greatest media visionaries.