Delhi Police Crackdown: Two Arrested for CSAM Offenses

The Delhi Police apprehended two individuals for uploading Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), following alerts from the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). The cases were traced back through digital footprints and coordinated efforts with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have made significant strides in combating online child exploitation, arresting two individuals accused of disseminating Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). The arrests followed notifications from the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), which were acted upon by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre.

In the first case, a juvenile from Sangam Vihar was apprehended after investigators traced digital evidence linked to an account flagged by NCMEC. The case involved meticulous analysis of digital footprints, leading to the discovery of prohibited content uploads.

The second arrest involved a 54-year-old man from Chhatarpur Extension, identified through digital forensic methods. His repeated uploads of CSAM were confirmed through mobile number analysis and IP address verification. Both cases remain under investigation as authorities continue their crackdown on cybercrime.

