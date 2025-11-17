Left Menu

Unmasking Financial Irregularities: ED Targets Former Principal in RG Kar College Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to record the statement of former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh, as part of its ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities at the institution. This inquiry follows a separate CBI investigation sparked by a high-profile criminal case at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:47 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a procedure to record the statement of Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College, amidst probes of alleged financial misconduct at the institution, confirmed an official on Monday.

Currently held at the Presidency Correctional Home, Ghosh is set to face interrogation by the ED, with the agency having secured court approval to record his statement under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, on December 14.

The investigation into misappropriated funds gained ground following the transfer of a rape-murder case involving a hospital staff member to CBI, uncovering potential financial fraud under Ghosh's leadership. The CBI's probe led to discoveries at Ghosh's residence and spurred parallel state-level inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

