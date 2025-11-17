Unmasking Financial Irregularities: ED Targets Former Principal in RG Kar College Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a procedure to record the statement of Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College, amidst probes of alleged financial misconduct at the institution, confirmed an official on Monday.

Currently held at the Presidency Correctional Home, Ghosh is set to face interrogation by the ED, with the agency having secured court approval to record his statement under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, on December 14.

The investigation into misappropriated funds gained ground following the transfer of a rape-murder case involving a hospital staff member to CBI, uncovering potential financial fraud under Ghosh's leadership. The CBI's probe led to discoveries at Ghosh's residence and spurred parallel state-level inquiries.

