Russian Attack Hits LNG Vessel in Odesa

A vessel carrying liquefied natural gas suffered damage during a recent Russian attack in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Sybiha announced on the social media platform X that the incident led Romania to evacuate a border village. However, further details were not disclosed.

The attack highlights ongoing tensions in the region, though specifics regarding the damage's impact on the LNG supply chain are yet to be confirmed.

