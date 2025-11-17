Investigation into Fatal Links: Dutch Illegal Pharma Webshop Under Scrutiny
Dutch prosecutors are probing 49 deaths potentially linked to Funcaps.nl, an illicit pharmaceuticals site. The site was dismantled in August, and its owners arrested. They are accused of selling medicines and designer drugs without licenses or prescriptions, raising safety concerns over their operations.
- Country:
- Netherlands
Dutch prosecutors announced on Monday an investigation into at least 49 deaths possibly connected to the illicit online pharmaceutical portal, Funcaps.nl. The website, which was shut down in August, is linked to 27 young people's deaths, authorities claim.
Further inquiry revealed an additional 22 potential cases and recent parental reports of four more. The website's owners, arrested in August, allegedly dealt in unlicensed medicines and unregulated designer drugs, sparking widespread concern over public health safety.
The defense asserts that the owners provided clear product information and disclaimers on potential hazards, as reported by local media, though the suspects' legal representatives have not yet commented publicly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Accountability Demanded Amid Nowgam Police Station Blast Investigation
Mystery at Bareilly College: Suspicious Death Sparks Investigation
Blackbuck Crisis at Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo: Mysterious Surge in Deaths
NY Jets Cornerback Kris Boyd Shot in Manhattan: Investigation Underway
Delhi Blast Investigation Uncovers Alleged Terror Links