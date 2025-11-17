Investigation into Fatal Links: Dutch Illegal Pharma Webshop Under Scrutiny

Dutch prosecutors announced on Monday an investigation into at least 49 deaths possibly connected to the illicit online pharmaceutical portal, Funcaps.nl. The website, which was shut down in August, is linked to 27 young people's deaths, authorities claim.

Further inquiry revealed an additional 22 potential cases and recent parental reports of four more. The website's owners, arrested in August, allegedly dealt in unlicensed medicines and unregulated designer drugs, sparking widespread concern over public health safety.

The defense asserts that the owners provided clear product information and disclaimers on potential hazards, as reported by local media, though the suspects' legal representatives have not yet commented publicly.

(With inputs from agencies.)