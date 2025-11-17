Left Menu

High Court Slams MNS: Electoral Antics or Cultural Coercion?

The Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra government and Election Commission of India to address a plea demanding measures against MNS chief Raj Thackeray. Allegations involve inciting violence against non-Marathi speakers. The court asked to remove regional distinctions in the plea and sought clarifications within four weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has instructed the Maharashtra government and the Election Commission of India to answer a plea seeking action against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief, Raj Thackeray. The plea, filed by advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay, accuses Thackeray of encouraging aggression towards those not speaking Marathi.

The petition highlights repeated targeting of North Indian communities by Thackeray and MNS members, urging the Election Commission to step in. Petitioner's counsel, Subhash Jha, suggested these actions peak near elections for political traction.

In its directive, the court requested the deletion of regional labels like 'North Indians' and 'South Indians', considering the term 'hate speech' adequate. The plea references a July rally where Thackeray allegedly incited violence by suggesting non-Marathi speakers be punished.

(With inputs from agencies.)

