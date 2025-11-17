High Court Slams MNS: Electoral Antics or Cultural Coercion?

The Bombay High Court has instructed the Maharashtra government and the Election Commission of India to answer a plea seeking action against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief, Raj Thackeray. The plea, filed by advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay, accuses Thackeray of encouraging aggression towards those not speaking Marathi.

The petition highlights repeated targeting of North Indian communities by Thackeray and MNS members, urging the Election Commission to step in. Petitioner's counsel, Subhash Jha, suggested these actions peak near elections for political traction.

In its directive, the court requested the deletion of regional labels like 'North Indians' and 'South Indians', considering the term 'hate speech' adequate. The plea references a July rally where Thackeray allegedly incited violence by suggesting non-Marathi speakers be punished.

(With inputs from agencies.)