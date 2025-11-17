Manipur's Tactical Offensive Against Drug Trafficking

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has called for a comprehensive crackdown on drug trafficking networks in the state. The governor emphasized the need for improved border surveillance and intelligence-driven operations during the 10th State Level Narco Coordination Centre meeting at the Governor's House.

The meeting reviewed significant issues such as narcotics trafficking, illicit poppy and cannabis cultivation, and drug abuse in Manipur. Detailed presentations from the police, NAB, and line departments revealed emerging trends and the scale of these challenges.

To address these issues, the governor urged closer coordination among law enforcement and security agencies. He also instructed relevant departments to accelerate the destruction of illegal plantations and enhance prosecution efforts. The adoption of advanced technologies like scanners and detection systems was also discussed as a means to curb narcotics movement effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)