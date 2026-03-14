Mayawati Accuses Congress of Political Opportunism Regarding Dalit Icons
BSP chief Mayawati criticizes the Congress for its alleged 'anti-Dalit ideology' and accuses them of attempting to politically exploit Kanshi Ram's legacy. She urges BSP workers to remain vigilant against Congress' attempts to weaken the party. Her comments come after Congress proposed posthumously awarding Kanshi Ram the Bharat Ratna if they come to power.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:55 IST
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BSP chief Mayawati has accused the Congress party of exploiting Kanshi Ram's legacy for political gain, citing the national party's historical disrespect towards Dalit icons like B R Ambedkar.
Mayawati's comments were directed at Congress' recent promise to confer the Bharat Ratna upon Kanshi Ram should they ascend to power, a move she interprets as opportunistic and insincere.
In her statement, she implored BSP members to guard against political maneuvers that might fracture their party, highlighting the Congress' inconsistent stance on Dalit leaders throughout history.
(With inputs from agencies.)