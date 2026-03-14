Mayawati Accuses Congress of Political Opportunism Regarding Dalit Icons

BSP chief Mayawati has accused the Congress party of exploiting Kanshi Ram's legacy for political gain, citing the national party's historical disrespect towards Dalit icons like B R Ambedkar.

Mayawati's comments were directed at Congress' recent promise to confer the Bharat Ratna upon Kanshi Ram should they ascend to power, a move she interprets as opportunistic and insincere.

In her statement, she implored BSP members to guard against political maneuvers that might fracture their party, highlighting the Congress' inconsistent stance on Dalit leaders throughout history.

(With inputs from agencies.)