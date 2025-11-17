CBI Arrests Social Security Officer for Alleged Bribery

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday took into custody a social security officer from Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for allegedly accepting a bribe in Jammu city, as per officials.

Officials said the officer, positioned in the regional director's office of ESIC in Jammu, was apprehended while accepting a bribe amounting to Rs 9,000 from a complainant. The complaint arose when the complainant's wife's inactive private firm received notices for non-deposit of contributions to ESIC.

According to the CBI spokesperson, the social security officer initially demanded an illegal gratification of Rs 10,000 to stop the notices. However, after negotiation, the officer allegedly agreed to a Rs 9,000 bribe. A CBI-led operation resulted in the officer's arrest, reportedly caught red-handed.

(With inputs from agencies.)