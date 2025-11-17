Echoes of Defiance: Remembering Greece’s 1973 Student Uprising

Thousands of Greeks marched through Athens on Monday to commemorate the 1973 student uprising that played a crucial role in overthrowing the then-ruling military junta.

The annual procession, culminating at the U.S. embassy—viewed by many as a supporter of the 1967-1974 dictatorship—serves as a rallying point against current government policies.

Amidst tight security with over 5,000 officers deployed, demonstrators brandished a blood-stained flag, chanted slogans, and laid carnations at the Athens Polytechnic, remembering the pivotal event where many lost their lives fighting for freedom.

