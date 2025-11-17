Left Menu

Echoes of Defiance: Remembering Greece’s 1973 Student Uprising

On Monday, Greeks marched in Athens to commemorate the 1973 student uprising, which contributed to the fall of Greece's military junta. The march, directed towards the United States embassy, symbolizes ongoing opposition to perceived government policies. Heavily policed, the event reflects enduring historical and political tensions in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:30 IST
  • Greece

Thousands of Greeks marched through Athens on Monday to commemorate the 1973 student uprising that played a crucial role in overthrowing the then-ruling military junta.

The annual procession, culminating at the U.S. embassy—viewed by many as a supporter of the 1967-1974 dictatorship—serves as a rallying point against current government policies.

Amidst tight security with over 5,000 officers deployed, demonstrators brandished a blood-stained flag, chanted slogans, and laid carnations at the Athens Polytechnic, remembering the pivotal event where many lost their lives fighting for freedom.

