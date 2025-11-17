Rajasthan's New Chief Secretary V Srinivas Pledges Commitment to Governance and Development

On Monday, V Srinivas took office as Rajasthan's Chief Secretary, pledging his dedication to bolster governance principles and ensure accountability across the state. With a vision of 'minimum government, maximum governance,' he aims to power the implementation of various welfare initiatives effectively.

Expressing gratitude towards Sudhansh Pant, the outgoing chief secretary, Srinivas underscored the role of technology in advancing governance in Rajasthan. He remarked on increased data analytics and artificial intelligence usage to enhance transparency, aiming to fulfill the Chief Minister's 'Developed Rajasthan@2047' vision.

Srinivas emphasized his commitment to making all sectors, particularly farmers, workers, women, and youth, partners in the development process, aiming for Rajasthan to transform into a USD 4.3 trillion economy by 2047. Attracting higher investment and elevating Rajasthan among India's top states are top priorities for the new administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)