Rajasthan's New Chief Secretary V Srinivas Pledges Commitment to Governance and Development
V Srinivas assumed the role of Rajasthan's Chief Secretary, focusing on enhancing governance, transparency, and accountability. He aims to implement welfare schemes under the 'minimum government, maximum governance' vision and strives for a USD 4.3 trillion economy by 2047, prioritizing technology and development partnerships with citizens.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, V Srinivas took office as Rajasthan's Chief Secretary, pledging his dedication to bolster governance principles and ensure accountability across the state. With a vision of 'minimum government, maximum governance,' he aims to power the implementation of various welfare initiatives effectively.
Expressing gratitude towards Sudhansh Pant, the outgoing chief secretary, Srinivas underscored the role of technology in advancing governance in Rajasthan. He remarked on increased data analytics and artificial intelligence usage to enhance transparency, aiming to fulfill the Chief Minister's 'Developed Rajasthan@2047' vision.
Srinivas emphasized his commitment to making all sectors, particularly farmers, workers, women, and youth, partners in the development process, aiming for Rajasthan to transform into a USD 4.3 trillion economy by 2047. Attracting higher investment and elevating Rajasthan among India's top states are top priorities for the new administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NHAI's Bold Move: Promoting Transparency in Highway Projects
Trump Calls for Transparency: Epstein Files to be Released
Philippines Flood-Control Corruption Scandal Unveiled: A Nation Demands Accountability
Mass Protests in Manila Demand Accountability for Infrastructure Corruption
Celebrating Transparency: Audit Diwas 2023 Inaugurated by VP Radhakrishnan