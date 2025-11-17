Mumbai Crackdown: Illegal Immigrants Deported

In a concerted effort to address illegal immigration, Mumbai Police have registered 401 criminal cases against unauthorized Bangladeshi immigrants since January.

Officials revealed on Monday that 1,001 individuals have been deported, following detentions for visa violations and the possession of counterfeit Indian documents, including Aadhaar cards.

The individuals were initially moved to Pune and then deported to the Bangladesh border via special Indian Air Force flights, where they were handed over to security forces.

