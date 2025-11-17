Left Menu

Mumbai Crackdown: Illegal Immigrants Deported

Mumbai Police have registered 401 criminal cases against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, deporting 1,001 of them since January. Immigrants were detained for visa violations and possessing fake Indian documents, such as Aadhaar cards. They were moved to Pune before being deported via Indian Air Force flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 23:08 IST
In a concerted effort to address illegal immigration, Mumbai Police have registered 401 criminal cases against unauthorized Bangladeshi immigrants since January.

Officials revealed on Monday that 1,001 individuals have been deported, following detentions for visa violations and the possession of counterfeit Indian documents, including Aadhaar cards.

The individuals were initially moved to Pune and then deported to the Bangladesh border via special Indian Air Force flights, where they were handed over to security forces.

