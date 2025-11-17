Left Menu

Tragedy in Georgia: Turkish Plane Crash Investigation Underway

A Turkish cargo plane crashed in Georgia, resulting in the death of 20 soldiers. Defence Minister Yasar Guler indicated that analyzing the black box and reaching initial findings will take at least two months. This tragic event marks Turkey's highest military death toll since 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 17-11-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 23:12 IST
A Turkish cargo plane tragedy has claimed the lives of 20 soldiers, the country's highest military death toll since 2020, following a crash in Georgia. The Turkish Defence Minister, Yasar Guler, announced the investigation after a recent cabinet meeting in Ankara.

Minister Guler stated that analyzing the black box will take a minimum of two months as investigators work meticulously to uncover the cause of the crash. This incident involved a C-130 aircraft en route from Azerbaijan to Turkey.

The crash, marking a significant loss for the NATO member, has prompted thorough investigation as authorities strive to prevent similar occurrences in the future, with Turkish and Georgian officials collaborating closely on this pressing matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

