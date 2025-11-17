Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Demands Fair Solutions During Key Meeting with PM Modi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah engaged with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, advocating for a variety of state concerns ranging from sugarcane pricing to flood relief and infrastructure projects.

With mounting pressure from local farmers, Siddaramaiah pushed for an increase in the Minimum Support Price for sugar and outlined a temporary solution initiated by the state for sugarcane farmers. He underscored the urgency for central support in making the solution sustainable.

The chief minister also addressed regional development needs, notably proposing an AIIMS in Raichur due to its poor health indicators. Additional points of concern included irrigation and water projects, coupled with a request for allocations and approvals to manage ongoing natural calamities.

