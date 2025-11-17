Left Menu

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Demands Fair Solutions During Key Meeting with PM Modi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Prime Minister Modi, pushing for resolutions on sugarcane pricing, flood relief, irrigation projects, and more. Siddaramaiah emphasized the need for fair economic terms and funding from the central government, particularly for sugarcane pricing, flood relief, and regional development through AIIMS in Raichur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-11-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 23:27 IST
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Demands Fair Solutions During Key Meeting with PM Modi
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah engaged with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, advocating for a variety of state concerns ranging from sugarcane pricing to flood relief and infrastructure projects.

With mounting pressure from local farmers, Siddaramaiah pushed for an increase in the Minimum Support Price for sugar and outlined a temporary solution initiated by the state for sugarcane farmers. He underscored the urgency for central support in making the solution sustainable.

The chief minister also addressed regional development needs, notably proposing an AIIMS in Raichur due to its poor health indicators. Additional points of concern included irrigation and water projects, coupled with a request for allocations and approvals to manage ongoing natural calamities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
German Navy Secures Canadian Combat Management System

German Navy Secures Canadian Combat Management System

 Global
2
Indiana Stand-Your-Ground Case Sparks Debate

Indiana Stand-Your-Ground Case Sparks Debate

 United States
3
Decline in International Students: Impact on U.S. Colleges and Economy

Decline in International Students: Impact on U.S. Colleges and Economy

 Global
4
Global Climate Talks: Bridging Gaps Amid Rising Tensions

Global Climate Talks: Bridging Gaps Amid Rising Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025