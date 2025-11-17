Mumbai Police Cracks Down on Alleged Drug Network
Mumbai Police have taken custody of Mohammed Salim Shaikh, alleged drug dealer, in connection with a mephedrone factory bust. Shaikh, arrested and deported from Dubai, was involved in organizing rave parties for celebrities and gangsters. Authorities have seized drugs worth over Rs 300 crore and plan further investigations.
Mumbai Police have made a significant breakthrough in the Mysuru mephedrone factory bust case by securing the custody of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh. Shaikh, an alleged drug dealer, was recently deported from Dubai.
Authorities arrested Shaikh, who was already in custody for a separate drugs case linked to Ghatkopar. He was presented in court and remanded in police custody for five days. The operation led to the seizure of drugs worth more than Rs 300 crore.
Shaikh reportedly organized rave parties both domestically and internationally for film stars, fashion celebrities, and notorious gangsters. Police have indicated that several high-profile names mentioned by Shaikh will be called for questioning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
