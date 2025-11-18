UN Endorses Trump's Peace Plan for Gaza

The United Nations Security Council on Monday approved a resolution crafted by the United States to endorse President Donald Trump's strategy for resolving the conflict in Gaza. This resolution is seen as essential for the establishment of a transitional governance body, vital to peace efforts in the region.

Despite the international backing, the militant group Hamas has declared it refuses to disarm, viewing its struggle against Israel as legitimate resistance. This stance may lead to potential clashes with the international stabilization force sanctioned by the resolution. The resolution outlines a transitional authority to oversee Gaza's reconstruction and economic revival.

The resolution has sparked controversy due to its allusion to potential Palestinian statehood. While Russia and China abstained, their lack of opposition allowed the resolution to pass. The Palestinian Authority endorsed the resolution, crucial in averting a Russian veto, thus advancing a political path to stability.

