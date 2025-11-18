Left Menu

A Week in Politics: Global Tensions and Diplomatic Strategies

Current world news highlights include Sheikh Hasina's death sentence for a student crackdown in Bangladesh, analysis of a Turkish cargo plane crash, Ukraine's militarization deal with France, Polish rail sabotage, and President Trump’s aggressive policies against drug cartels. Other stories cover political dynamics in Northern Ireland and military alignments across nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 05:25 IST
A Week in Politics: Global Tensions and Diplomatic Strategies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a series of groundbreaking decisions, Sheikh Hasina, the ousted prime minister of Bangladesh, has been sentenced to death for orchestrating a violent suppression of a student-led protest, marking a historic moment in the nation's judiciary. People across the courtroom and beyond reacted emotionally to the verdict.

In efforts to unravel the mystery of a Turkish cargo plane disaster, Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler announced a detailed two-month analysis of the black box to uncover the reasons behind the crash that claimed 20 military lives, marking Turkey's most significant military loss since 2020.

On the diplomatic front, Ukraine finalized an agreement to acquire 100 Rafale warplanes and additional defense equipment from France, signaling its preparation for heightened military readiness in response to ongoing conflicts with Russia. This deal was solidified through signatures from Ukraine's President Zelenskiy and France's Macron.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sports Shifts: Quarterback Changes, Injuries, and Surprising Comebacks

Sports Shifts: Quarterback Changes, Injuries, and Surprising Comebacks

 Global
2
A Week in Politics: Global Tensions and Diplomatic Strategies

A Week in Politics: Global Tensions and Diplomatic Strategies

 Global
3
US News: Unfolding Legal Challenges and Agency Shakeups

US News: Unfolding Legal Challenges and Agency Shakeups

 Global
4
U.S. Sanctions Squeeze Russian Oil Revenues

U.S. Sanctions Squeeze Russian Oil Revenues

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025