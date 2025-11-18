A Week in Politics: Global Tensions and Diplomatic Strategies

In a series of groundbreaking decisions, Sheikh Hasina, the ousted prime minister of Bangladesh, has been sentenced to death for orchestrating a violent suppression of a student-led protest, marking a historic moment in the nation's judiciary. People across the courtroom and beyond reacted emotionally to the verdict.

In efforts to unravel the mystery of a Turkish cargo plane disaster, Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler announced a detailed two-month analysis of the black box to uncover the reasons behind the crash that claimed 20 military lives, marking Turkey's most significant military loss since 2020.

On the diplomatic front, Ukraine finalized an agreement to acquire 100 Rafale warplanes and additional defense equipment from France, signaling its preparation for heightened military readiness in response to ongoing conflicts with Russia. This deal was solidified through signatures from Ukraine's President Zelenskiy and France's Macron.

(With inputs from agencies.)