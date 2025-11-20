Left Menu

Moneylender held for stripping, assaulting man over financial dispute; three accused on the run

Police have arrested a 23-year-old moneylender for allegedly stripping a man and assaulting him with a hockey stick after abducting him from Santacruz area in Mumbai to demand repayment of borrowed money, an official said on Thursday.The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday, they said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a 23-year-old moneylender for allegedly stripping a man and assaulting him with a hockey stick after abducting him from Santacruz area in Mumbai to demand repayment of borrowed money, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday, they said. Three associates of the moneylender are on the run, according to the police. Accused Deva Pawar and his three aides kidnapped Gitesh Kadam (28) in an SUV, and took him to an industrial estate in Vikhroli, where they tied him with a rope after stripping him, an official of Vakola police station said.

The accused then beat the victim with a hockey stick. They kept assaulting him till the hockey stick broke off. At the time of the incident, Pawar's mother Manisha and father Bheema were also present at the spot, he said. The accused also shot a video of the victim being thrashed, and threatened to make it viral on social media if he did not repay the money.

The victim somehow managed to contact his friend Rupesh Dagade, who reached the spot and requested Pawar to release him. The accused then released the victim, who was immediately taken to the civic-run V N Desai Hospital, as he was injured.

The police later recorded his statement, and registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, including for kidnapping, criminal intimidation, the official added.

