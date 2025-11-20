Left Menu

CBI arrests two Delhi Police officers in separate bribery cases

Meena was arrested for allegedly taking Rs 30,000, while Pal was taken into custody for allegedly receiving Rs 50,000 from their respective complainants, the officials said.Meena had allegedly demanded the bribe for helping in getting bail of complainants brother by filing favourable chargesheet while Pal sought Rs 1 lakh from the complainant for removing her name from the FIR. The bribe money was negotiated and brought down, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 20:34 IST
The CBI has arrested a sub-inspector and an ASI of Delhi Police in two separate bribery cases, officials said Thursday.

The arrested police officers are Sub-Inspector Nitin Meena, posted at Krishna Nagar police station, and ASI Buddha Pal from Harsh Vihar police station. Meena was arrested for allegedly taking Rs 30,000, while Pal was taken into custody for allegedly receiving Rs 50,000 from their respective complainants, the officials said.

Meena had allegedly demanded the bribe for helping in getting bail of complainant's brother by filing favourable chargesheet while Pal sought Rs 1 lakh from the complainant for removing her name from the FIR. The bribe money was negotiated and brought down, they said. The CBI laid traps and arrested the officers recently while allegedly taking the agreed bribe, the central agency said in a statement.

