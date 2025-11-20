EU has 'two-point plan': weaken Russia, support Ukraine, foreign policy chief says

The European Union has a simple "two-point plan" which consists in weakening Russia and supporting Ukraine, the bloc's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told reporters on Thursday.

Kallas' comments come as the U.S. has signalled to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Ukraine must accept a U.S.-drafted framework to end the war with Russia that proposes Kyiv giving up territory and some weapons, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Kallas said the EU will work on imposing more sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet vessels and its enablers, aiming to have pre-boarding deals with flag states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)