Left Menu

EU has 'two-point plan': weaken Russia, support Ukraine, foreign policy chief says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-11-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 21:10 IST
EU has 'two-point plan': weaken Russia, support Ukraine, foreign policy chief says
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union has a simple "two-point plan" which consists in weakening Russia and supporting Ukraine, the bloc's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told reporters on Thursday.

Kallas' comments come as the U.S. has signalled to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Ukraine must accept a U.S.-drafted framework to end the war with Russia that proposes Kyiv giving up territory and some weapons, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Kallas said the EU will work on imposing more sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet vessels and its enablers, aiming to have pre-boarding deals with flag states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England wins toss and will bat to start Ashes series against Australia

England wins toss and will bat to start Ashes series against Australia

 Australia
2
ED raids in Jharkhand, West Bengal against coal mafia

ED raids in Jharkhand, West Bengal against coal mafia

 India
3
UN remains indispensable; needs to be more representative, responsive: Tharoor

UN remains indispensable; needs to be more representative, responsive: Tharo...

 India
4
Japan's biggest nuclear power awaits key decision from regional governor

Japan's biggest nuclear power awaits key decision from regional governor

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025