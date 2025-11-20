Putin met with Russian top military brass, Kremlin says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-11-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 23:54 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had visited the command post of the Russian forces "West" grouping where he had met with the chief of Russia's general staff, Valery Gerasimov, and top military brass.
Putin had been briefed on the situation in Kostiantynivka and Kramatorsk in Ukraine's Donetsk region as well as around Kupyansk in Kharkiv region, the Kremlin said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian hacking suspect wanted by FBI arrested on Thai resort island
Trump plan to end Ukraine war would cede territory to Russia
UPDATE 3-Russian forces take Ukraine's Kupiansk, top military official says, Ukraine denies it
Money laundering networks lead from Britain to Russia, UK says
US draft peace proposal to end Ukraine war calls for ceding land to Russia and limiting size of Ukraine military, reports AP.