J-K: Two shells recovered, defused in Kathua
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-11-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 00:10 IST
Police recovered two shells in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Thursday and later defused them, officials said.
The recovery was made after a passerby alerted police about the objects on Barota Road in the Dharmani area, they said.
A police team reached the spot and safely defused the shells, officials added.
