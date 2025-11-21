Left Menu

J-K: Two shells recovered, defused in Kathua

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-11-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 00:10 IST
Police recovered two shells in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Thursday and later defused them, officials said.

The recovery was made after a passerby alerted police about the objects on Barota Road in the Dharmani area, they said.

A police team reached the spot and safely defused the shells, officials added.

