J-K: Two shells recovered, defused in Kathua

Police recovered two shells in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Thursday and later defused them, officials said.

The recovery was made after a passerby alerted police about the objects on Barota Road in the Dharmani area, they said.

A police team reached the spot and safely defused the shells, officials added.

