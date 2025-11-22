Left Menu

Dutch Military Defends Air Base from Unidentified Drones

The Dutch military used weapons to neutralize unidentified drones spotted above a southeast air force base. Despite attempts, the drones were not recovered. An investigation by military police is underway to determine the purpose of the drone flight in restricted areas.

Updated: 22-11-2025 18:08 IST
Dutch Military Defends Air Base from Unidentified Drones
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Dutch military engaged in defensive measures against unidentified drones that appeared over an air force base in the southeast Netherlands on Friday night, according to the country's defence ministry. The Volkel air base, located near the German border, reported drone activity between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. (1800-2000 GMT), prompting security personnel to respond aggressively.

Air force staff deployed ground-based weaponry in an attempt to neutralize the drones, which subsequently left the area but were not retrieved. The motive behind the drones flying in restricted airspace remains unclear.

The military police has initiated an investigation to uncover further details regarding the unauthorized drone activity. The incident raises concerns about security breaches and the challenges posed by drone technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

