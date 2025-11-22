Pope Leo XIV Accepts Resignation of Spanish Bishop Amid Abuse Investigation
Pope Leo XIV accepted the resignation of Cadiz Bishop Rafael Zornoza, who is under investigation for alleged sexual abuse of a seminarian in the 1990s. This marks the first case under the new pope involving a bishop's resignation due to abuse allegations.
- Country:
- Italy
Pope Leo XIV has accepted the resignation of Cadiz Bishop Rafael Zornoza, who is being investigated for allegedly abusing a young seminarian in the 1990s. This decision marks an unprecedented move by the new pontiff.
A statement from the Vatican revealed Zornoza, 76, had submitted his resignation last year upon reaching the age of 75, the typical retirement age for bishops. The situation changed following an investigative report by El País that brought to light the church tribunal's ongoing probe.
The diocese of Cádiz has denied the allegations but confirmed the investigation. Spain's Catholic bishops and the government are now grappling with their past, drawing up compensation plans for victims after the first official probe revealed potentially widespread abuses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pope Leo Accepts Spanish Bishop's Resignation Amid Abuse Allegations
TMC slams Shah over remarks on SIR; calls him 'incapable home minister', demands his resignation
Nitish submits resignation as Bihar CM, Guv accepts it
Nitish Kumar submits resignation as head of outgoing Bihar govt; Governor Arif Mohammad Khan accepts it: State BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal.