Pope Leo XIV Accepts Resignation of Spanish Bishop Amid Abuse Investigation

Pope Leo XIV has accepted the resignation of Cadiz Bishop Rafael Zornoza, who is being investigated for allegedly abusing a young seminarian in the 1990s. This decision marks an unprecedented move by the new pontiff.

A statement from the Vatican revealed Zornoza, 76, had submitted his resignation last year upon reaching the age of 75, the typical retirement age for bishops. The situation changed following an investigative report by El País that brought to light the church tribunal's ongoing probe.

The diocese of Cádiz has denied the allegations but confirmed the investigation. Spain's Catholic bishops and the government are now grappling with their past, drawing up compensation plans for victims after the first official probe revealed potentially widespread abuses.

