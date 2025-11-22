Left Menu

Schoolyard Horror: Investigation Underway in Disturbing Case

A young girl from Class 2 was allegedly molested twice and injected by a man at her school in Vijapur. The incidents occurred on consecutive days, November 19 and 20. Her father reported the crime, and an FIR has been filed. Police are examining CCTV footage and awaiting medical reports.

Updated: 22-11-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 19:30 IST
An investigation has been initiated following alarming allegations of molestation involving a Class 2 student at a school in Vijapur. According to officials, the young girl reportedly experienced inappropriate contact on two occasions.

On November 19, the victim informed her parents about a man's actions behind the school garden. The man allegedly repeated the offense the next day, injecting the girl's hand and threatening her with severe consequences if she spoke up.

After she experienced stomach pain, her parents took her to the hospital, and her father subsequently filed a police report. Inspector G A Solanki of Vijapur Police Station confirmed an FIR was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Authorities are reviewing CCTV and awaiting medical examinations to determine the substance used in the injection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

