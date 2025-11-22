Schoolyard Horror: Investigation Underway in Disturbing Case

An investigation has been initiated following alarming allegations of molestation involving a Class 2 student at a school in Vijapur. According to officials, the young girl reportedly experienced inappropriate contact on two occasions.

On November 19, the victim informed her parents about a man's actions behind the school garden. The man allegedly repeated the offense the next day, injecting the girl's hand and threatening her with severe consequences if she spoke up.

After she experienced stomach pain, her parents took her to the hospital, and her father subsequently filed a police report. Inspector G A Solanki of Vijapur Police Station confirmed an FIR was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Authorities are reviewing CCTV and awaiting medical examinations to determine the substance used in the injection.

(With inputs from agencies.)