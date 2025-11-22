Major Heroin Seizure in Mizoram's Lunglei District

In a significant drug bust, four people were arrested in Mizoram's Lunglei district with heroin worth Rs 26.17 lakh, according to a statement from the Assam Rifles on Saturday.

On Friday, operating on specific intelligence, the Assam Rifles in collaboration with the state police established a check post at Dawn village.

During the operation, 34.9 grams of heroin were recovered from four suspects, including a female, leading to their arrest and subsequent booking at the Lunglei police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)