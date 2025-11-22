Major Heroin Seizure in Mizoram's Lunglei District
Four individuals were apprehended with heroin valued at Rs 26.17 lakh in Mizoram's Lunglei district. Acting on intelligence, the Assam Rifles and state police intercepted them at a Dawn village check post. A case has been registered against the accused at Lunglei police station.
In a significant drug bust, four people were arrested in Mizoram's Lunglei district with heroin worth Rs 26.17 lakh, according to a statement from the Assam Rifles on Saturday.
On Friday, operating on specific intelligence, the Assam Rifles in collaboration with the state police established a check post at Dawn village.
During the operation, 34.9 grams of heroin were recovered from four suspects, including a female, leading to their arrest and subsequent booking at the Lunglei police station.
