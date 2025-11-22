Western Leaders Scramble for Unified Response to U.S. Peace Plan on Ukraine
Western leaders consider the U.S. peace plan for Ukraine as a potential basis for talks to end Russia's war, though it requires more work. They are negotiating to secure a better deal before the deadline. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy urges unity despite facing a challenging choice amidst territorial and security demands.
Western leaders have labeled a U.S. peace plan as a starting point for talks aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, albeit with the need for further refinement. This move forms part of a broader strategy to get an improved deal for Kyiv ahead of an imminent Thursday deadline.
The 28-point plan put forth by U.S. President Donald Trump has been met with cautious criticism from European capitals. Leaders are trying to commend Trump's efforts to end the conflict while acknowledging that some proposal terms are challenging for Kyiv to accept. The draft plan has been described as having elements essential for a just peace by leaders from the EU and several countries.
On Friday, Trump bluntly urged Ukrainian President Zelenskiy to either accept the proposals or continue with the conflict, offering a tight deadline for approval. Meanwhile, Zelenskiy has called on his nation for unity, vowing to maintain Ukraine's dignity and freedom in the face of complex demands regarding NATO ambitions and territorial concessions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court Blocks Trump's Fast-Track Deportation Expansion
Senators Slam Trump's Controversial Russia-Ukraine Peace Plan
Trump Taps Nicklaus for Joint Base Andrews Golf Course Revamp
Trump Ends Temporary Protection for Somalis in Minnesota, Stirring Controversy
Starmer's Diplomacy: Calls with Zelensky and Trump Focus on Ukraine