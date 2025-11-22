Student-Led Protests in Serbia Demand Accountability and Change

Thousands of anti-government protesters took to the streets of Belgrade, Serbia, on Saturday. Led by students, the march demanded accountability following the deaths of 16 people when a railway station roof collapsed in November 2024 and for an attack on student protesters a year ago.

The protest, sparked by the station tragedy in Novi Sad, has grown into a nationwide movement led by university students and professors. It aims to challenge President Aleksandar Vucic, whose Serbian Progressive Party has held power for over a decade.

Protesters are also calling for a snap election to unseat Vucic, accusing authorities of excessive force in breaking up demonstrations over the summer. The movement insists on criminal accountability for those responsible for past violent clashes.

