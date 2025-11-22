Student-Led Protests in Serbia Demand Accountability and Change
Thousands of anti-government protesters in Serbia, primarily students, demanded accountability for a deadly railway station collapse and a past protest attack. The movement seeks justice and a snap election to challenge President Aleksandar Vucic's long-standing government, alleging excessive force by police at recent protests.
Thousands of anti-government protesters took to the streets of Belgrade, Serbia, on Saturday. Led by students, the march demanded accountability following the deaths of 16 people when a railway station roof collapsed in November 2024 and for an attack on student protesters a year ago.
The protest, sparked by the station tragedy in Novi Sad, has grown into a nationwide movement led by university students and professors. It aims to challenge President Aleksandar Vucic, whose Serbian Progressive Party has held power for over a decade.
Protesters are also calling for a snap election to unseat Vucic, accusing authorities of excessive force in breaking up demonstrations over the summer. The movement insists on criminal accountability for those responsible for past violent clashes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
