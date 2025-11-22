Mysterious Death in Kolkata Hotel: Unraveling the Adarsh Losalalka Case

A shocking discovery unfolded in a south Kolkata hotel as the lifeless body of 33-year-old Adarsh Losalalka was found. Police arrived on Saturday to find the resident of Birbhum in a pool of blood, casting a shadow of mystery over the Kasba area.

Law enforcement is currently investigating whether Losalalka's death resulted from foul play or a tragic accident. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The investigation took a dramatic turn when it was revealed that Losalalka checked into the hotel with two companions who left before authorities were alerted.

The hunt is on for these two individuals, as their testimonies could hold the key to solving this gripping case. This incident echoes a similar tragedy last month, where another young man's body was discovered in a nearby hotel, intensifying public interest and speculation.

(With inputs from agencies.)