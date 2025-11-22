Left Menu

Mysterious Death in Kolkata Hotel: Unraveling the Adarsh Losalalka Case

A 33-year-old man's body was found in a hotel in south Kolkata, sparking an investigation to determine if it was murder or an accident. The victim, Adarsh Losalalka, was staying with two people who left before his death was discovered. Authorities are searching for them for questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 21:03 IST
Mysterious Death in Kolkata Hotel: Unraveling the Adarsh Losalalka Case
death
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking discovery unfolded in a south Kolkata hotel as the lifeless body of 33-year-old Adarsh Losalalka was found. Police arrived on Saturday to find the resident of Birbhum in a pool of blood, casting a shadow of mystery over the Kasba area.

Law enforcement is currently investigating whether Losalalka's death resulted from foul play or a tragic accident. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The investigation took a dramatic turn when it was revealed that Losalalka checked into the hotel with two companions who left before authorities were alerted.

The hunt is on for these two individuals, as their testimonies could hold the key to solving this gripping case. This incident echoes a similar tragedy last month, where another young man's body was discovered in a nearby hotel, intensifying public interest and speculation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Plans Action Against Venezuela's Maduro

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Plans Action Against Venezuela's Maduro

 Global
2
Jack Nicklaus Takes a Swing at Revamping Joint Base Andrews Golf Courses

Jack Nicklaus Takes a Swing at Revamping Joint Base Andrews Golf Courses

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Fast-Track Deportation Expansion

Court Blocks Trump's Fast-Track Deportation Expansion

 Global
4
Blaze in Yangyang: South Korea Battles Forest Inferno

Blaze in Yangyang: South Korea Battles Forest Inferno

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025