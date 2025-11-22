Wedding Heist Foiled: 28-Year-Old Woman Arrested in Madhya Pradesh

A 28-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh has been apprehended in connection with a wedding theft in Airoli, where jewellery and valuables were stolen. The incident, valued at Rs 7.53 lakh, was part of a larger theft of Rs 8.53 lakh, police confirmed on Saturday.

The suspect is part of a notorious gang known for targeting weddings and similar gatherings, explained senior inspector Balkrishna Sawant from Rabale police station. A complaint was filed by a 65-year-old woman after losing her jewellery and cash at her daughter's wedding in Airoli on November 2.

Police utilized CCTV footage to identify two suspects and a Swift car involved in the crime. Their investigation revealed the gang originates from Kadia Sansi village, Rajgarh district. After a five-day operation, the police arrested Anjali Pradeep Dapani with the help of local authorities. Gold, silver, cash, and two iPhones were recovered. The police are now pursuing other gang members, including Arun alias Varun Umesh Baleria, Manav Sisodia, and Pradeep Jamunadas Sisodia.

