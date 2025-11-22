Left Menu

Wedding Heist Foiled: 28-Year-Old Woman Arrested in Madhya Pradesh

A 28-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh was arrested for a theft at a wedding in Airoli. Jewellery and valuables worth Rs 7.53 lakh were recovered. The crime was linked to a gang known for stealing at weddings. Police are searching for additional members of the gang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 22-11-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 21:10 IST
Wedding Heist Foiled: 28-Year-Old Woman Arrested in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh has been apprehended in connection with a wedding theft in Airoli, where jewellery and valuables were stolen. The incident, valued at Rs 7.53 lakh, was part of a larger theft of Rs 8.53 lakh, police confirmed on Saturday.

The suspect is part of a notorious gang known for targeting weddings and similar gatherings, explained senior inspector Balkrishna Sawant from Rabale police station. A complaint was filed by a 65-year-old woman after losing her jewellery and cash at her daughter's wedding in Airoli on November 2.

Police utilized CCTV footage to identify two suspects and a Swift car involved in the crime. Their investigation revealed the gang originates from Kadia Sansi village, Rajgarh district. After a five-day operation, the police arrested Anjali Pradeep Dapani with the help of local authorities. Gold, silver, cash, and two iPhones were recovered. The police are now pursuing other gang members, including Arun alias Varun Umesh Baleria, Manav Sisodia, and Pradeep Jamunadas Sisodia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Plans Action Against Venezuela's Maduro

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Plans Action Against Venezuela's Maduro

 Global
2
Jack Nicklaus Takes a Swing at Revamping Joint Base Andrews Golf Courses

Jack Nicklaus Takes a Swing at Revamping Joint Base Andrews Golf Courses

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Fast-Track Deportation Expansion

Court Blocks Trump's Fast-Track Deportation Expansion

 Global
4
Blaze in Yangyang: South Korea Battles Forest Inferno

Blaze in Yangyang: South Korea Battles Forest Inferno

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025