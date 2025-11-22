Flash Mob Mitigates Misunderstanding at Uliyathadukka
Fifty individuals were booked and three arrested in Uliyathadukka for allegedly trying to obstruct a state-organised flash mob claiming it would interfere with prayers at a mosque. Despite organizers explaining it was a government event, tensions escalated, leading to charges under various sections by police.
In a significant incident in Uliyathadukka, fifty individuals have been booked and three were arrested for allegedly obstructing a government-organized flash mob, citing concerns of interference with mosque prayers.
The flash mob, an initiative by Suchitwa Mission, was scheduled on the premises of the local panchayat office. The confrontation occurred during the jumah namaz, with the group challenging the decision to hold the event.
Police clarified that despite the organizers' explanations that the event was officially sanctioned, tensions led to a misunderstanding. A case has been registered under sections involving unlawful assembly, rioting, and promoting enmity between different groups.
