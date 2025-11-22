Left Menu

West Bengal Tackles Tech Issues in Election Enumeration

The Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, will address technical issues in the Booth-Level Officer (BLO) app and servers during an emergency meeting. The meeting aims to identify server downtime causes, fix technological gaps, and recognize efficient BLOs to inspire others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:07 IST
West Bengal Tackles Tech Issues in Election Enumeration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, is set to address pressing technical challenges in the Booth-Level Officer (BLO) app and servers. An emergency meeting will be held on November 24, focusing on the final phase of the SIR enumeration process and the technical hiccups it faces.

An official highlighted that these issues have impeded data uploading, verification, and digitisation, hindering the pace of ongoing revision efforts. The meeting's agenda includes identifying the causes of server downtime and addressing technological shortcomings to secure immediate solutions and backup plans.

To foster motivation among BLOs, the initiative will involve recognizing those who have excelled in the data collection and digitisation tasks. Their achievements will be promoted on social media to inspire other officers. As of Saturday evening, 3.15 crore enumeration forms have been digitised, marking 41.20 percent of the total in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jack Nicklaus Takes a Swing at Revamping Joint Base Andrews Golf Courses

Jack Nicklaus Takes a Swing at Revamping Joint Base Andrews Golf Courses

 Global
2
Court Blocks Trump's Fast-Track Deportation Expansion

Court Blocks Trump's Fast-Track Deportation Expansion

 Global
3
Blaze in Yangyang: South Korea Battles Forest Inferno

Blaze in Yangyang: South Korea Battles Forest Inferno

 South Korea
4
Senators Slam Trump's 'Wish List' Peace Plan for Ukraine

Senators Slam Trump's 'Wish List' Peace Plan for Ukraine

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025