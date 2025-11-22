West Bengal Tackles Tech Issues in Election Enumeration

The Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, is set to address pressing technical challenges in the Booth-Level Officer (BLO) app and servers. An emergency meeting will be held on November 24, focusing on the final phase of the SIR enumeration process and the technical hiccups it faces.

An official highlighted that these issues have impeded data uploading, verification, and digitisation, hindering the pace of ongoing revision efforts. The meeting's agenda includes identifying the causes of server downtime and addressing technological shortcomings to secure immediate solutions and backup plans.

To foster motivation among BLOs, the initiative will involve recognizing those who have excelled in the data collection and digitisation tasks. Their achievements will be promoted on social media to inspire other officers. As of Saturday evening, 3.15 crore enumeration forms have been digitised, marking 41.20 percent of the total in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)