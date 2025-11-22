Tragic Farewell: Last Rites Held for Madinah Bus Accident Victims
The last rites for 44 Indians, mostly from Telangana, who died in a Madinah bus accident, were held on Saturday. Key dignitaries, including Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer, participated. The Indian government sent a delegation to Saudi Arabia to support relief efforts and coordinate with local authorities.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
The solemn final rites for the 44 Indians who perished in the tragic Madinah bus accident were conducted on Saturday, as confirmed by the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia. Most of the deceased hailed from Telangana.
Attending the funeral prayers at the Prophet's Mosque and the subsequent burial at the holy cemetery of Jannat ul Baqi were Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer, Ambassador Suhel Khan, and Consul General Fahad Suri, alongside bereaved families and friends.
Following the accident, a top-level Indian delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to offer assistance and coordinate relief efforts in concert with Saudi officials, underscoring the profound impact of this devastating incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Man Industries, Aramco Asia India plan to set up steel pipe unit in Saudi Arabia
Nuh: 8 of a family injured as two groups clash over wood for funeral pyre
Trump, Vance not invited to Dick Cheney's Washington funeral
What to know about F-35 fighter jet that Trump is selling to Saudi Arabia
Trump Supports AI Chip Exports to Saudi Arabia