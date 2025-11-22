Left Menu

Tragic Farewell: Last Rites Held for Madinah Bus Accident Victims

The last rites for 44 Indians, mostly from Telangana, who died in a Madinah bus accident, were held on Saturday. Key dignitaries, including Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer, participated. The Indian government sent a delegation to Saudi Arabia to support relief efforts and coordinate with local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:21 IST
Tragic Farewell: Last Rites Held for Madinah Bus Accident Victims
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

The solemn final rites for the 44 Indians who perished in the tragic Madinah bus accident were conducted on Saturday, as confirmed by the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia. Most of the deceased hailed from Telangana.

Attending the funeral prayers at the Prophet's Mosque and the subsequent burial at the holy cemetery of Jannat ul Baqi were Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer, Ambassador Suhel Khan, and Consul General Fahad Suri, alongside bereaved families and friends.

Following the accident, a top-level Indian delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to offer assistance and coordinate relief efforts in concert with Saudi officials, underscoring the profound impact of this devastating incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jack Nicklaus Takes a Swing at Revamping Joint Base Andrews Golf Courses

Jack Nicklaus Takes a Swing at Revamping Joint Base Andrews Golf Courses

 Global
2
Court Blocks Trump's Fast-Track Deportation Expansion

Court Blocks Trump's Fast-Track Deportation Expansion

 Global
3
Blaze in Yangyang: South Korea Battles Forest Inferno

Blaze in Yangyang: South Korea Battles Forest Inferno

 South Korea
4
Senators Slam Trump's 'Wish List' Peace Plan for Ukraine

Senators Slam Trump's 'Wish List' Peace Plan for Ukraine

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025