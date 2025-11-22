Tragic Farewell: Last Rites Held for Madinah Bus Accident Victims

The solemn final rites for the 44 Indians who perished in the tragic Madinah bus accident were conducted on Saturday, as confirmed by the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia. Most of the deceased hailed from Telangana.

Attending the funeral prayers at the Prophet's Mosque and the subsequent burial at the holy cemetery of Jannat ul Baqi were Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer, Ambassador Suhel Khan, and Consul General Fahad Suri, alongside bereaved families and friends.

Following the accident, a top-level Indian delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to offer assistance and coordinate relief efforts in concert with Saudi officials, underscoring the profound impact of this devastating incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)