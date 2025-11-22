Left Menu

Revamping India's Labor Laws: Empowering Workers and Modernizing Framework

Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra declared the new Labour Codes launch aims to empower workers and modernize India's labor framework. Replacing outdated laws, these codes introduce a simplified system benefiting workers and industries, ensuring minimum wages, gender equality, legal protection, and expanded social security, thus promoting transparency and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 23:13 IST
Revamping India's Labor Laws: Empowering Workers and Modernizing Framework
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra announced the introduction of four new Labour Codes aimed at empowering the country's workforce and modernizing India's labour framework. He emphasized that the move replaces various outdated laws, providing a simplified system that benefits both workers and industry.

Mishra highlighted that the Labour Codes—the Code on Wages, Industrial Relations Code, Social Security Code, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code—introduce changes discussed for decades but never actualized. He noted that wages are now uniformly defined nationwide, ending longstanding payment structure confusion, and ensuring minimum wages, equal pay, and legal protection for all workers, including transgender individuals.

The minister also pointed out the importance of strengthening grievance-redressal mechanisms and integrating gig and platform workers into social-security coverage. He highlighted that these reforms are key to reducing disputes, speeding up justice, and supporting both ease of living and doing business, marking a shift in approach compared to previous regimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blaze in Yangyang: South Korea Battles Forest Inferno

Blaze in Yangyang: South Korea Battles Forest Inferno

 South Korea
2
Senators Slam Trump's 'Wish List' Peace Plan for Ukraine

Senators Slam Trump's 'Wish List' Peace Plan for Ukraine

 Canada
3
Ice Dance Duo Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron Soar to Grand Prix Victory

Ice Dance Duo Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron Soar to Grand Prix Victory

 Global
4
High-Stakes Election in Guinea-Bissau: A Battle for Stability and Reform

High-Stakes Election in Guinea-Bissau: A Battle for Stability and Reform

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025