Revamping India's Labor Laws: Empowering Workers and Modernizing Framework
Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra declared the new Labour Codes launch aims to empower workers and modernize India's labor framework. Replacing outdated laws, these codes introduce a simplified system benefiting workers and industries, ensuring minimum wages, gender equality, legal protection, and expanded social security, thus promoting transparency and growth.
In a significant development, Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra announced the introduction of four new Labour Codes aimed at empowering the country's workforce and modernizing India's labour framework. He emphasized that the move replaces various outdated laws, providing a simplified system that benefits both workers and industry.
Mishra highlighted that the Labour Codes—the Code on Wages, Industrial Relations Code, Social Security Code, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code—introduce changes discussed for decades but never actualized. He noted that wages are now uniformly defined nationwide, ending longstanding payment structure confusion, and ensuring minimum wages, equal pay, and legal protection for all workers, including transgender individuals.
The minister also pointed out the importance of strengthening grievance-redressal mechanisms and integrating gig and platform workers into social-security coverage. He highlighted that these reforms are key to reducing disputes, speeding up justice, and supporting both ease of living and doing business, marking a shift in approach compared to previous regimes.
