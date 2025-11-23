Trump Taps Nicklaus for Joint Base Andrews Golf Course Revamp

In a move poised to combine sports and politics, U.S. President Donald Trump enlisted the expertise of golf icon Jack Nicklaus to renovate two golf courses at Joint Base Andrews. The base, located near Washington, D.C., will benefit from Nicklaus's extensive background in course design and construction.

Trump met with Nicklaus at the military base and conducted an aerial tour, as confirmed by the White House. The President remarked on the current poor condition of the courses, emphasizing the need for reconstruction to enhance recreational facilities. Nevertheless, he did not elaborate on the financial specifics or timelines for completion.

The announcement comes amid a series of construction-centered endeavors by Trump, including significant upgrades at the White House. These projects, such as the East Wing's redevelopment into a substantial ballroom, have often drawn public scrutiny over how they were hurriedly executed, bypassing normal protocols.

