Tensions Resurface: Fragile Ceasefire in Gaza Shaken by Israeli Airstrikes

In a significant escalation, Israel's military deployed airstrikes against Hamas targets in Gaza on Saturday, undermining a ceasefire established earlier this month. The assault resulted in the deaths of at least 24 Palestinians and wounded over 50 people, many of whom were children, according to health officials in Gaza.

This renewed violence occurs as international efforts, led by a U.S.-backed Security Council resolution, aim to stabilize the region with a transitional governance blueprint. The plan envisions the deployment of an international force to maintain peace and eventual moves toward a Palestinian state.

The ceaseless conflict underscores the fragility of the ceasefire, with each side accusing the other of violations. Israel's actions are reported as retaliatory measures against supposed attacks on its forces, further fueled by the complex political dynamics involving regional and global stakeholders.

