Left Menu

Tragedy in Delhi: Unraveling the Murder of an 11-Year-Old

An 11-year-old girl was found dead in north Delhi after visiting a factory to collect payments. The police arrested a 20-year-old factory worker and suspect he may have raped her. Eleven teams were established to solve the case, supported by CCTV footage and forensic evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 00:45 IST
Tragedy in Delhi: Unraveling the Murder of an 11-Year-Old
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An 11-year-old girl was tragically found dead in north Delhi after visiting a local factory to collect overdue payments for her family's tiffin service, police reported.

The suspect, a 20-year-old factory worker, was quickly apprehended and questioned by authorities. The investigation revealed evidence suggesting sexual assault, pending a final post-mortem report.

On November 21, the girl was reported missing, and extensive CCTV analysis helped trace her last known movements. This evidence, combined with the discovery of the suspect's blood-stained clothing, led to his arrest as efforts to deliver justice continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blaze in Yangyang: South Korea Battles Forest Inferno

Blaze in Yangyang: South Korea Battles Forest Inferno

 South Korea
2
Senators Slam Trump's 'Wish List' Peace Plan for Ukraine

Senators Slam Trump's 'Wish List' Peace Plan for Ukraine

 Canada
3
Ice Dance Duo Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron Soar to Grand Prix Victory

Ice Dance Duo Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron Soar to Grand Prix Victory

 Global
4
High-Stakes Election in Guinea-Bissau: A Battle for Stability and Reform

High-Stakes Election in Guinea-Bissau: A Battle for Stability and Reform

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025