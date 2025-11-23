Tragedy in Delhi: Unraveling the Murder of an 11-Year-Old
An 11-year-old girl was found dead in north Delhi after visiting a factory to collect payments. The police arrested a 20-year-old factory worker and suspect he may have raped her. Eleven teams were established to solve the case, supported by CCTV footage and forensic evidence.
An 11-year-old girl was tragically found dead in north Delhi after visiting a local factory to collect overdue payments for her family's tiffin service, police reported.
The suspect, a 20-year-old factory worker, was quickly apprehended and questioned by authorities. The investigation revealed evidence suggesting sexual assault, pending a final post-mortem report.
On November 21, the girl was reported missing, and extensive CCTV analysis helped trace her last known movements. This evidence, combined with the discovery of the suspect's blood-stained clothing, led to his arrest as efforts to deliver justice continue.
