Tragedy in Delhi: Unraveling the Murder of an 11-Year-Old

An 11-year-old girl was tragically found dead in north Delhi after visiting a local factory to collect overdue payments for her family's tiffin service, police reported.

The suspect, a 20-year-old factory worker, was quickly apprehended and questioned by authorities. The investigation revealed evidence suggesting sexual assault, pending a final post-mortem report.

On November 21, the girl was reported missing, and extensive CCTV analysis helped trace her last known movements. This evidence, combined with the discovery of the suspect's blood-stained clothing, led to his arrest as efforts to deliver justice continue.

