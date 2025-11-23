Police Crackdown: 73 Criminals Booked Under Gangsters Act

Police authorities have stepped up a major crackdown against criminal activity ahead of the forthcoming panchayat elections, registering cases under the Gangsters Act against 73 identified and suspected criminals.

Reports from the police note that 12 First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed across multiple stations following comprehensive verification drives, criminal activity monitoring, and suspect history analysis, conducted under the directives of the senior superintendent of police.

The arrests aim at dismantling organized crime activities potentially disrupting the electoral process. This initiative underscores the commitment to maintaining a fair and secure environment during the district's electorally sensitive period.

(With inputs from agencies.)