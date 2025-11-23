Swift Arrest in Cross-State Robbery: Karnataka Trio Nabbed

In a swift police operation, three individuals from Karnataka were apprehended for their roles in a daring robbery in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The coordinated heist, valued at Rs 10 lakh, involved the theft of jewellery and other valuables from a residence in Vasai.

According to authorities, the robbery occurred on November 18 when three men forcibly entered a home, brandishing knives and threatening a 37-year-old woman and her son. The intruders fled the scene with gold ornaments and a mobile phone, leaving the residents shaken and the woman injured.

The police promptly traced the accused to Nandgaon in Karnataka's Bidar district. There, a team successfully arrested Ashok alias Babu Raju Shinde, Abdul Rauf Hashmi, and Ritik Ravi Belangi on November 20. The operation also revealed that additional suspects were involved, with efforts underway to bring them to justice.

